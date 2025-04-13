Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 181,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,633,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

