Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,914,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,533,000 after acquiring an additional 65,374 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,344,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $176.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

