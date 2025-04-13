Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

