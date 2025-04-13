FIL Ltd Acquires 7,328 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $229.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

