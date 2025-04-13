FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of StepStone Group worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.5 %

STEP opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

