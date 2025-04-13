FIL Ltd Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 150,535 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ES opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

