FIL Ltd Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

FIL Ltd increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in EQT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

