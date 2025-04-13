FIL Ltd Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.