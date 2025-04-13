FIL Ltd Has $5.49 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TPG were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in TPG by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

