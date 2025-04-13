FIL Ltd Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

