FIL Ltd Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,223,000 after buying an additional 2,226,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 809,967 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,680,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.