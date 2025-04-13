FIL Ltd Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,108 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 3.38% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.28. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 618.09%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

