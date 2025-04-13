FIL Ltd Sells 60,974 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,974 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

