First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,313,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,288,357 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.29% of First BanCorp. worth $191,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 106.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after buying an additional 112,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

FBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

