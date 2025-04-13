Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,976 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 4.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $129,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.