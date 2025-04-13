Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $207.98 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

