Fmr LLC Buys 134,394 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,394 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.40% of Allstate worth $205,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

ALL stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

