Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.09% of UL Solutions worth $208,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,869,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter.

UL Solutions stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

