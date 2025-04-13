Fmr LLC Has $176.84 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,923 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.55% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $176,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,086,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

