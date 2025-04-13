Fmr LLC Sells 312,050 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,050 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.01% of Red Rock Resorts worth $195,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.