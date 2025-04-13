Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,489 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $190,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

RHP opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

