Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $166.13 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

