Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE India ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 40.51% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $423,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $36.17 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

