FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) by 851.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of SNOV opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

