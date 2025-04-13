GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 23rd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSE GNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
