Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

