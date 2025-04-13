Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $276.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. TD Cowen dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

