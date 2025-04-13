Garner Asset Management Corp Has $943,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

