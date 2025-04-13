Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MU stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

