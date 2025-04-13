Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 580 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $125.93 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

