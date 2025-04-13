Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Gates Industrial worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

