Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $42,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $481.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

