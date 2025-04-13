Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 60,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

