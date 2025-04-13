Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $57.87 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

