Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

