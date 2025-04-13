Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5,148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

