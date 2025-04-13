Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

