Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1729484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $20,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
