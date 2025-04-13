Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.40 ($0.44).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.13. The stock has a market cap of £124.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.16%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -166.65%.

Insider Activity

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

In other Hargreave Hale AIM VCT news, insider Oliver Bedford purchased 69,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.32 ($32,730.79). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

