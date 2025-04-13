Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 771868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

