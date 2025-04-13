Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) is Barr E S & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,915 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises about 4.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $67,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

