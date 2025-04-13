HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.