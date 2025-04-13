Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 309,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,610,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,589 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
