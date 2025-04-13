Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 503,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

