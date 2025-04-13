IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.18. 2,036,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,984,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Activity at IAMGOLD

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

