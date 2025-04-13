IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of IDACORP worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDACORP by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after buying an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.41 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

