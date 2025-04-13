Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $751.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,216 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $751,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.