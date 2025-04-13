Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 45,075 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 5.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.93% of AON worth $724,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after buying an additional 960,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.56. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.87.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

