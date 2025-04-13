Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) Director James Grant Smith acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,880. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Conifer Stock Down 9.2 %
CNFR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.
Conifer Company Profile
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
