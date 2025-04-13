Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $14,676.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $14,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,936. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $293,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mattias Stetz sold 1,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 3.8 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.